Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day in JB, Penang from Nov 18-19 – RM3k Porsche Lifestyle voucher upon booking

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 16 2023 10:16 am

The Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day continues to the Northern and Southern region, happening at both Porsche Centre Penang as well as Porsche Centre Johor Bahru on the weekend of November 18-19 from 10am to 5pm.

With a wide range of vehicles from the German high-performance sports car brand, you’ll be spoilt for choice at the Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day. Whether it is the iconic 911, the versatile Macan, the sports car for five Cayenne or the all-electric Taycan, your dream Porsche is waiting for you at the event.

Once you find the Porsche that suits your lifestyle best, book one and be rewarded with a Porsche Lifestyle voucher valued at RM3,000, or you may receive a 911 speaker.

Porsche Cayenne image by @annicelyn

Should you opt to trade in your vehicle while placing your booking, you’ll also receive a Porsche Lifestyle voucher worth RM1,000, and this applies to vehicles of all makes, not just Porsche models! Schedule an appointment to get your vehicle evaluated on the day through the appraisal programme by signing up here.

Exclusively available only at the Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day, enjoy these benefits by registering your attendance with Porsche Centre Penang or Porsche Centre Johor Bahru and head on over from November 18-19 to take your first step to owning the Porsche of your dreams.