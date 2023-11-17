Lotus Eletre heads to Penang on Nov 24 and Johor on Dec 1 – experience the performance SUV for yourself

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 17 2023 5:39 pm

It’s time to get up close and personal with the Lotus Eletre, as the brand’s first-ever fully electric SUV will be making its northern appearance in Penang on November 24, 2023 before heading to the southern region of Johor on December 1, 2023.

For those who have not heard of the Eletre before, here’s a brief introduction. Launched in Malaysia in April this year, the Eletre boasts a striking design and packs plenty of performance. In the top-spec Eletre R, you get two electric motors that provide an eye-watering 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) and 985 Nm of torque.

This translates to a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.95 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h. Practicality and speed are not mutually exclusive here, and neither is range, as the Eletre R offers up to 490 km following the WLTP cycle despite its immense capabilities. Make no mistake, the Eletre R is certainly exceptional, but some might find it to offer “too much performance.”

Not to worry because there’s also the “milder” Eletre S that retains a dual-motor layout, but with a more approachable 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 710 Nm. Even so, it’ll do the century sprint in just 4.5 seconds and hit 250 km/h, while also providing more range at 600 km. Straight-line speed is a given with any Eletre, with the added bonus of an enjoyable time in the corners thanks to Lotus’ decades of handling know-how, ensuring that while it may look like an SUV, it’ll drive like a Lotus.

If all this sounds highly enticing, it should and there’s no better time to get intimate with the Eletre as it tours the northern and southern regions of Peninsular Malaysia. You’ll have to hurry though, as limited slots are being offered on a first come, first served basis.

Once again, the Penang preview of the Eletre takes place on November 24 and you can register for two available time slots (10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm) here. If you’re in the southern region, the Johor preview is scheduled for December 1, also with the same two time slots that you can sign up for here.