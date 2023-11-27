Zurich Malaysia introduces “Add to Care” campaign, to reward customers with cashback and discounts

Posted in Feature Stories / By Harvinder Sidhu / November 27 2023 10:07 am

Caring about things that matter to you, be it people, items or investments, can be expressed through many forms and ways. Covering them through insurance is one way to ensure that what matters to you is protected at all times, and it’s important to have an insurance provider that understands your needs and requirements, and is on the same page when it comes to defining care.

It’s not often that a company says its brand is more than just a name, that it’s a promise, but that’s the ethos behind Zurich Malaysia’s approach to insurance.

Understanding that life is a journey filled with precious moments, challenges, and dreams, the company says that it has made it its promise to ‘Care For What Matters’ (Lindungi Segala Perkara yang Bermakna), a commitment it is making to its customers and partners, whichever product portfolio they may be covered under.

Zurich says that whatever future matters to you, it is committed to care for it, and with more than 150 years of experience and a comprehensive range of products, the company is fully prepared to give consumers peace of mind and confidence to realise the future of their dreams,

How comprehensive is its range of products? Well, it spans from family and home protection to providing health, vehicle, business, and savings & investments coverage, available through its various group entities, namely Zurich General Insurance Malaysia, Zurich General Takaful Malaysia, Zurich Life Insurance Malaysia and Zurich Takaful.

As the company puts it, you can rest assured that it will be there at every stage of your life’s journey, ensuring that what matters to you is always well cared for.

If you’re an existing Zurich customer, there’s even better news, because the company has introduced a rewards campaign called ‘Add to Care’, exclusively for Zurich customers.

In this campaign, which runs until December 31, 2023, the company is offering cashback and discounts for every new sign-up on eligible products. If you have one current insurance or Takaful base product, you’ll get 5% cashback on a new sign-up of a new eligible Life Insurance or Family Takaful product. If you have two or more current insurance or Takaful base products and sign up for the same above, that cashback increases to 10%.

If you have one current insurance or Takaful base product, signing up for a new eligible General Insurance or General Takaful product nets you a 5% discount, while those with two or more current insurance or Takaful base products will get a 10% discount when signing up for a new eligible General Insurance or General Takaful product.

Zurich says the initiative underscores its unwavering dedication to not only protecting what matters most to customers, but also ensuring that they benefit from valuable savings and advantages as a valued member of the Zurich family.

On top of that, Zurich’s “Care For What Matters” campaign includes a Share & Menang contest, where Zurich’s customers have a chance to win cash rewards. There are 10 monthly prizes of RM2,000 from September to December, and one grand prize of RM50,000.

To participate in this exciting contest, participants simply need to fill and submit the form at www.zurich.com.my/en/care-for-what-matters, share it on Facebook, tag Zurich’s page and include the hashtag #CareForWhatMatters. Find out more about the “Add to Care” campaign as well as “Care For What Matters” here.

