Jaguar Land Rover Christmas Weekend Event – great deals, up to RM40k rebate, 1.23% financing, Dec 2-3

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 1 2023 12:21 pm

This is the season to be merry, and to treat yourself to a nice set of wheels. Awaiting you at the Jaguar Land Rover Christmas Weekend Event – happening this Saturday and Sunday at Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara – are great deals on great cars, cash rebates of up to RM40,000* and low financing rates.

The Jaguar I-Pace is an advanced, stylish all-electric vehicle available in two variants – the Black LE priced at RM460,800 and the HSE at RM498,800. Both variants boast a dual-motor powertrain with 400 PS and 696 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.8 seconds.

The desirable Stealth enhancing pack for the Jaguar I-Pace retails for RM12,000. Financing deals start from just 1.23% per annum*, and you can also benefit from an interest subsidy programme – enquire at the showroom. There are also pre-owned units going for RM399k if you want even more savings.

More of a Range Rover sort of guy or lady? The Range Rover Velar exudes minimalist cool, and the latest 24MY version takes style and tech up a notch with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen, active road noise cancellation, electronic air suspension and a 3D surround camera, among other nice features.

Head on down to the Jaguar Land Rover Christmas Weekend Event at Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara this weekend, from 9.30am to 6pm on both days to experience and test drive your dream Jaguar Land Rover model. Click on the links to browse the Jaguar and Land Rover line-ups and get more details from Jaguar Land Rover showrooms in the Klang Valley @ Ara Damansara (03-92123102) and Penang (04-2913116).

Test drives aside, there are fun activities for the entire family. Take advantage of JLR’s complimentary Christmas card mailing service to share the warmth of the season with your loved ones, and craft your own unique batik masterpiece with JLR’s exclusive Batik Ornaments Painting Kit. Don’t miss it!

*Terms and conditions apply