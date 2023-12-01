Protect your engine with LIQUI MOLY New Generation Molygen engine oils – available at Tyreplus Malaysia

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 1 2023 11:49 am

Using the right engine oil is essential to ensure your car’s engine is cared for and protected, especially in Malaysia where high temperatures and start-stop phases are commonplace. To provide Malaysian motorists with the best engine care solutions, LIQUI MOLY has launched the new-generation Molygen series of Advanced Full Synthetic engine oils.

Specially formulated with MFC (Molecular Friction Control) technology, Molygen engine oils offers unparalleled wear protection to safeguard critical engine components even when under tough operating conditions. Friction is also reduced thanks to this unique additive package, ensuring optimal engine performance while returning improved fuel efficiency.

The MFC formulation is also what gives Molygen engine oils its distinctive fluorescent green colour, which sets it apart from conventional engine oils. LIQUI MOLY’s Molygen engine oils are also developed to provide consistent performance in various temperature conditions, which is important to maintain stability in our tropical climate.

In addition to keeping your car’s engine running at its best, Molygen engine oils are also formulated with advanced detergents and dispersants for engine cleanliness, preventing deposits from forming and promoting longevity.

With a unique look and the ability to provide exceptional protection for your engine, the Molygen range of engine oils are a testament to LIQUI MOLY’s decades of experience. Molygen engine oils come in a variety of viscosities (0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 5W-40, 10W-30 and 10W-40) for compatibility with many vehicles – find the one for your car here.

Beginning from December 1, 2023, Molygen products can be obtained at Tyreplus Malaysia stores nationwide. As Germany’s number one lubricant brand, LIQUI MOLY is business alliance partner of Tyreplus Malaysia, which the latter operates professional service centres that offer top name brands in the automotive industry

While primarily known to offers tyre services, Tyreplus Malaysia also provides a wide range of car services at competitive prices, including routine oil changes, battery changes, brake system inspections, brake replacements and general servicing. Recognised for its commitment to automotive excellence, Tyreplus Malaysia is set to offer the Molygen oils in addition to the wide range of other LIQUI MOLY products, which you can check out here.