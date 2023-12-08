Enjoy performance and safety in your luxury vehicle with the Continental SportContact 7 UUHP tyre

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 8 2023 10:17 am

Being the only points of contact between a vehicle and the road surface, tyres are incredibly important, particularly in high-performance applications.

The Continental SportContact 7 is the latest offering from Continental Tyre Malaysia that is a flagship, ultra ultra high performance (UUHP) tyre aimed at premium models across performance and luxury applications, including electric vehicles.

Catering to vehicles that use tyres measuring 18 inches in diameter and above, the SportContact 7 offers safe and confident driving in both wet and dry road conditions, thanks to its Adaptive Pattern technology that reacts to different driving behaviour in order to provide as much grip as possible.

Adaptive Pattern technology in the SportContact 7 uses cornering forces to ensure that the outer shoulder of the tyre transmits maximum forces in order to provide stable handling characteristics. Interlocking elements in the outer shoulder ensure that only a limited amount of movement is permitted in the tread pattern.

The wide range of available sizes for the SportContact 7 tyre means that it will serve a wide range of vehicle sizes and weights, which means the tyre has to handle different characteristics depending on the vehicle it is fitted to.

The SportContact 7 tyre is the first in the UUHP category to use Force Clustering technology that brings size-specific adjustments to the construction of the tyre and is therefore tailor-made for each vehicle class, in order to bring the same sporty feel regardless of vehicle model the tyre is fitted to.

Tailor-made construction of the tyre is employed to achieve consistent results across different vehicle classes and weights, in parameters such as sidewall stability, the grip generated under specific load conditions and the requirements of high-speed driving, through handling-tuned tread and construction design.

For instance, vehicles types that the SportContact 7 has to cater for include tall and heavy, yet high-performance SUVs, as well as powerful super-sedans and relatively lightweight hatchbacks.

Continental Tyre has also updated its compound technology with the Harmonized BlackChili compound, specifically developed to solve target conflicts in tyre design. The current BlackChili compound has been combined with the latest generation of resins and refined with new plasticiser to create an ultra-sticky compound. In combination with the ground-breaking, low-void profile design, this brings a significant leap in tyre performance.

As a culmination of all these developments, the Continental SportContact 7 demonstrates improvements in all commonly measured parameters, as compared with its predecessor, the SportContact 6.

Based on internal testing with the 245/30R20 tyre size and relative to the SportContact 6, the SportContact 7 offers 10% higher race track performance, 3% higher grip limit, 8% improvement in wet braking, 5% better wet handling, 6% better dry braking and 3% improved dry handling, along with 17% better mileage in normal road use.

In brief, the benefits for the driver are safe and confident handling behaviour from the vehicle in both wet and dry conditions, while the same beneficial characteristics will be found across different vehicle classes. The refined BlackChili compound, as harmonized with the tyre pattern concept means the enjoyable traits of the SportContact 7 will be enjoyed by the driver for even longer.

Having won a slew of awards internationally, the Continental SportContact 7 tyre is recognised as a product for driving enthusiasts that does not compromise on safety or comfort on the road. In Malaysia, the Continental SportContact 7 is available in sizes of 18 inches in diameter and above.

