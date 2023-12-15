Score 1,500 Caltex Points on your first transaction, plus win Expedia hotel credits with Caltex Rewards

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 15 2023 11:48 am

Everyone loves a good deal, and Caltex Malaysia is offering just that with its latest promotion. In collaboration with Expedia, Caltex is offering credits toward hotel stays with purchases of fuel at Caltex stations. Make a cumulative purchase of RM200 in fuel at a Caltex station with Caltex Rewards, and receive RM200 in Expedia hotel credits.

There’s more. Fuel up with just RM50 on your first transaction with Caltex Rewards, and you will receive 1,500 Caltex Points*, which is equal to RM15.

For new Caltex Rewards members, complete your membership registration and make your first transaction by making a purchase at a Caltex station, for a minimum fuel purchase of RM50. For existing Caltex Rewards members who have registered but have yet to make that first transaction, go on ahead and do so.

Head on over to your nearest Caltex station, and start earning Caltex Points by making fuel purchases with Caltex Rewards. This promotion is valid until December 31, 2023; click here to find out more, and visit the Caltex Malaysia Facebook page, here.

*terms and conditions apply.