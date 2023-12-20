myTukar will pay RM1,000 more for your Axia, Bezza, Alza, Vios, City, Saga and Iriz – promo up to 28 Dec!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / December 20 2023 11:24 am

Are you the owner of one of the following cars? If you are, good news – myTukar has a Price Match Guarantee for your car which will pay you RM1,000 more than any other party’s offer!

Perodua Axia

Perodua Bezza

Perodua Alza

Proton Saga

Proton Iriz

Honda City

Toyota Vios

All you need to do is show myTukar any official quotation to buy your car and myTukar will beat it by RM1,000. Promo is valid for selected models only and for cars that meet the car inspection criteria.

