myTukar’s Year-End 2023 Sale – a selection of 10 special myTukar Certified cars up to RM7,000 off!

myTukar is currently having a special Year-End 2023 sale where you can enjoy savings of up to RM7,000 from a selection of 10 special myTukar Certified cars!

This promo runs for a very limited time from 21 December up to 25 December 2023. You can browse the inventory list below and click each listing to view more details and an inspection report.

All myTukar Certified cars have undergone a rigorous 160-point inspection to ensure they are reconditioned to be in the best roadworthy state possible to guarantee your safety.

Please contact myTukar via the Whatsapp link on each listing if you have further questions. Their friendly Product Geniuses are always happy to assist you.

BMW BMW
2022 BMW 330I M SPORT 2.0L
From RM 2,436 a month
RM 229,300 RM 222,300 RM 7,000 off!
BMW BMW
2019 BMW 5 SERIES 530I M-SPORT 2.0L
From RM 2,118 a month
RM 199,300 RM 193,300 RM 6,000 off!
MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5L
From RM 1,789 a month
RM 169,300 RM 163,300 RM 6,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2021 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5L
From RM 1,735 a month
RM 162,300 RM 158,300 RM 4,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2018 TOYOTA C-HR 1.8L
From RM 1,011 a month
RM 96,300 RM 92,300 RM 4,000 off!
TOYOTA TOYOTA
2019 TOYOTA INNOVA X 2.0L
From RM 1,011 a month
RM 96,300 RM 92,300 RM 4,000 off!
HONDA HONDA
2019 HONDA HR-V RS 1.8L
From RM 957 a month
RM 91,300 RM 87,300 RM 4,000 off!
PERODUA PERODUA
2020 PERODUA ALZA SE 1.5L
From RM 580 a month
RM 57,900 RM 52,900 RM 5,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2017 PROTON SAGA STANDARD CVT 1.3L
From RM 273 a month
RM 28,900 RM 24,900 RM 4,000 off!
PROTON PROTON
2015 PROTON IRIZ PREMIUM CVT 1.6L
From RM 266 a month
RM 28,300 RM 24,300 RM 4,000 off!

Tags: