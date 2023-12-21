myTukar’s Year-End 2023 Sale – a selection of 10 special myTukar Certified cars up to RM7,000 off!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / December 21 2023 1:20 pm

myTukar is currently having a special Year-End 2023 sale where you can enjoy savings of up to RM7,000 from a selection of 10 special myTukar Certified cars!

This promo runs for a very limited time from 21 December up to 25 December 2023. You can browse the inventory list below and click each listing to view more details and an inspection report.

All myTukar Certified cars have undergone a rigorous 160-point inspection to ensure they are reconditioned to be in the best roadworthy state possible to guarantee your safety.

Please contact myTukar via the Whatsapp link on each listing if you have further questions. Their friendly Product Geniuses are always happy to assist you.