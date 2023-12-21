Stay electrified with Gentari, the largest DC charging network operator in Malaysia – nearly 90 DCFC points

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 21 2023 10:17 am

As electrified and fully electric vehicles become increasingly mainstream in the collective thrust towards carbon-neutral motoring, a far-reaching, robust charging network is all the more crucial.

Gentari, a clean energy solutions provider, is poised to play a pivotal role in role in the electric vehicle movement, boasting the largest network of DC chargers in Malaysia. With close to 90 DC fast charging points strategically located across the country, Gentari contributes to a nationwide total of over 280 public and private charging points.

Gentari’s charging network becomes even more far reaching, through a roaming partnership with EV Connection and Yinson GreenTech. This collaboration enables users to seamlessly access EV charging points across multiple networks, including Gentari, JomCharge, and chargEV. Cross-tracking is facilitated through their respective Setel, JomCharge, and chargEV mobile apps.

Through this way, EV users can utilise charging facilities seamlessly across various providers. This flexibility enables users to activate charging and make payments effortlessly through any partner platform, providing not only convenience but also peace of mind. Consequently, EV users gain access to over 700 charging points nationwide, including in East Malaysia, representing approximately 60% of all charging points in the country. Sign up here to stay updated by receiving exclusive updates.

There are nearly 90 DC fast charging points online in Malaysia; click to enlarge list

As a commitment to the long-term vision of electrification, Gentari proactively engages in initiatives that consistently enhance value for its customers. Notably, this includes the development of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for its charge points to address energy intermittency, through a strategic partnership with EV Connection.

In addition to charging point operations, Gentari also offers hassle-free EV fleet leasing solutions to businesses of all sizes, via its Zero Capex subscription model. This move from Gentari has seen some 130 EVs in Malaysia deployed under this initiative, along with nearly 2,000 EVs in India under the vehicle-as-a-service (VaaS) scheme that is comprised of two-, three- and four-wheeled vehicles.

In Malaysia, Gentari’s efforts and initiatives align with the government’s goal of installing 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2025, as outlined in the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030.

After purchasing your new electric vehicle, Gentari is ready to provide you with the confidence and peace of mind that comes with access to a comprehensive charging network. Stay informed and receive exclusive updates by signing up here.