Visit myTukar’s Tukar-Je CARnival at Puchong South this Jan 12-14, enjoy up to RM8,888 discounts on cars

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 2 2024 6:58 pm

If you’re in the market for a pre-loved car, then head on over to myTukar’s Tukar-Je CARnival happening this January 12-14, 2024 at the brand’s Puchong South Retail Experience Centre.

Aside from being able to view myTukar Certified cars, you’ll be able to test drive vehicles on a specially designed slalom section at the event. While you’re there, check out the brand’s Carro Care body and paint packages and myTukar Insurance offerings. All in all, you’ll get to enjoy an array of offers and promos from myTukar worth over RM1 million!

Buy a car From myTukar and enjoy:

Discounts of up to RM8,888 on selected cars.

Gifts including a 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body and Paint Package, a 10% discount on Carro Care’s Vehicle Maintenance Package, a 10% discount on insurance renewal and customised Touch N’ Go cards worth RM50.

A chance at a lucky draw to win prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod, in-car dashcam and more when you buy a myTukar Certified vehicle and have it delivered in 14 days.

If you’re considering a trade-in, drop by at any of myTukar’s inspection centres nationwide (not available at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre during the three days of the event). That’s because myTukar will be extending some special deals when you sell your car during the Tukar-Je CARnival.

All you have to do is drop your car off and receive an instant valuation. If you sell your car within 24 hours of a quotation. you’ll get extra deals.

Sell A Car To myTukar and enjoy:

A 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body and Paint Package.

10% discount on Carro Care’s Vehicle Maintenance Package.

10% discount on insurance renewal.

A chance at a lucky draw to win prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod, in-car dashcam and more when you send your car for an inspection and sell it within 24 hours of a given quote.

You’ll also enjoy more offers when you service and renew your car insurance through the brand.

Carro Care:

30% discount for Body and Paint Package along with a RM100 credit voucher.

10% discount for Vehicle Maintenance Package, plus a free engine oil and oil filter change.

Insurance:

Enjoy a further 10% discount when you renew your car insurance with myTukar Insurance. Get instant quotations with myTukar’s new insurance service, where you can search and compare quotes across multiple insurers such as Takaful Ikhlas, Takaful Malaysia, MSIG, Allianz, Zurich and AIA.

The service also includes instant road tax renewal as well as NCB (No Claim Bonus) calculations. With myTukar’s insurance platform, you can easily personalise your insurance plans to fit your specific needs.

Look forward to even more fun!





Now, what’s a carnival without fun activities for you and your family? Bring your whole family to the carnival and rock out at a mini concert featuring various local artists. Your little ones also get first-hand experience on what it’s like to be a responsible driver at the myTukar Kid Driving School, where they’ll drive mini electrified vehicles on a special driving circuit and walk home with an exclusive driving license!

Don’t forget to recharge! Fill your bellies and rest your feet at the event’s food street, filled with local delicacies from various food trucks!

Head on over to the myTukar Tukar-Je CARnival at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre this January 12-14, from 10am to 7pm daily. For more information, head over to the myTukar website.

myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre

Lot 14225, KM 3.8

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor

Google Maps

Waze

*All promos are subject to terms and conditions