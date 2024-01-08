From mass-market to premium, find your right new car at myTukar’s Tukar-Je CARnival – Jan 12-14, 2024

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 8 2024 6:25 pm

If you’re looking to get a new ride for the new year, including Chinese New Year, head on over to myTukar’s Tukar-Je CARnival this weekend from January 12-14, 2024. Set to take place at myTukar’s Puchong South Retail Experience Centre, be spoilt with choice with a wide selection of cars on offer.

Whatever your budget or taste, you’ll find a myTukar Certified car that is perfectly catered to your lifestyle at the Tukar-Je CARnival. For a taste of what to expect, here’s a selection of cars that you can look forward to, starting with those from Proton.

Among the Proton models available include the Iriz, which is available from as low as RM383 a month, as well as the X50 from RM898 a month. For those considering a Japanese-brand B-segment sedan, both the Honda City and Toyota can be yours from RM635 a month and RM536 a month respectively.

Need something larger? Check out the Honda Accord from as low as RM985 a month as well as the Toyota Corolla Cross from RM1,271 a month. There’s also the Mitsubishi Xpander should you need to ferry seven people, available from as little as RM975 a month.

Premium brands are also part of the myTukar catalogue, with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe available at the event alongside the Mercedes-Benz C-Class from RM1,790 a month. There are plenty of other makes and models too, and you can check them all out at the myTukar website.

In addition to attractive prices, purchasing from myTukar also comes with peace of mind because myTukar Certified cars are accompanied with a 12-month warranty for the engine and gearbox, plus a five-day money back guarantee. Every single car under the myTukar Certified programme must first undergo a 160-point inspection to ensure they meet the necessary standards.

The checks also include ensuring the car’s mileage odometer has not been tampered as well as making sure it was not involved in any major accidents of subjected to fire or flood damage. Only when a car passes the inspection, and after any defects are properly fixed, will it be put on sale.

It isn’t just the vast range of myTukar Certified cars you can look forward to at this weekend’s Tukar-Je CARnival, as there will also be test drives available on a specially designed slalom section and you can even check out the brand’s Carro Care body and paint packages and myTukar Insurance offerings. To add, there will also be fun activities as well as offers and promotions from myTukar worth over RM1 million!

Buy a car From myTukar and enjoy:

Discounts of up to RM8,888 on selected cars.

Gifts including a 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body and Paint Package, a 10% discount on Carro Care’s Vehicle Maintenance Package, a 10% discount on insurance renewal and customised Touch N’ Go cards worth RM50.

A chance to win lucky draw prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod, in-car dashcam and more when you buy a myTukar Certified vehicle and have it delivered in 14 days.

Visit any of myTukar’s inspection centres nationwide (not available at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre during the three days of the event) if you’re also considering a trade-in. myTukar will be extending some special deals when you sell your car during the Tukar-Je CARnival.

All you have to do is drop your car off and receive an instant valuation. If you sell your car within 24 hours of a quotation. you’ll get extra deals.

Sell A Car To myTukar and enjoy:

A 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body and Paint Package.

10% discount on Carro Care’s Vehicle Maintenance Package.

10% discount on insurance renewal.

A chance at a lucky draw to win prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod, in-car dashcam and more when you send your car for an inspection and sell it within 24 hours of a given quote.

You’ll also enjoy more offers when you service and renew your car insurance through the brand.

Carro Care:

30% discount for Body and Paint Package along with a RM100 credit voucher.

10% discount for Vehicle Maintenance Package, plus a free engine oil and oil filter change.

Insurance:

Enjoy a further 10% discount when you renew your car insurance with myTukar Insurance. Get instant quotations with myTukar’s new insurance service, where you can search and compare quotes across multiple insurers such as Takaful Ikhlas, Takaful Malaysia, MSIG, Allianz, Zurich and AIA.

The service also includes instant road tax renewal as well as NCB (No Claim Bonus) calculations. With myTukar’s insurance platform, you can easily personalise your insurance plans to fit your specific needs.

Look forward to even more fun!





What is a carnival without fun activities for you and your family? Bring your whole family down and rock out at a mini concert featuring various local artists. Your little ones also get first-hand experience on what it’s like to be a responsible driver at the myTukar Kid Driving School, where they’ll drive mini electrified vehicles on a special driving circuit and walk home with an exclusive driving license!

Don’t forget to recharge! Fill your bellies and rest your feet at the event’s food street, filled with local delicacies from various food trucks!

Head on over to the myTukar Tukar-Je CARnival at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre this January 12-14, from 10am to 7pm daily. For more information, head over to the myTukar website.

myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre

Lot 14225, KM 3.8

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor

Google Maps

Waze

*All promos are subject to terms and conditions

