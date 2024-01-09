Caltex Rewards Fuel & Win – stand the chance to win RM2,500 of fuel, RM1,000 worth of grocery vouchers

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 9 2024 11:53 am

Fueling up your car takes you places, but now, it also promises to be rewarding. That’s because Chevron Malaysia is offering you the chance to win prizes in its Caltex Rewards Pump & Win campaign. How does the chance to land RM2,500 worth of free fuel and RM1,000 worth of grocery vouchers sound to you? Awesome, right?

Here’s how you can be in the running to win these prizes, which are worth more than RM300,000 in total. If you’re a Malaysian citizen aged 18 and above, all you have to do is download the CaltexGo mobile application, register as a member on Caltex Rewards and proceed to pump a minimum of RM40 worth of RON 95 or RON 97 petrol in the process, and that’s it.

Each RM40 fill you make counts as one entry, which means that as a customer, you will automatically participate once you spend RM40 on fuel. You can submit up to 10 entries, capped at RM400, in a month, increasing your chances. The campaign will see a total of 90 winners, each receiving free fuel at a total value of RM2,500 in Caltex Rewards Points as well as RM1,000 grocery vouchers every month.*

The promotion runs from now until February 29, 2024, but the faster you go about it, the better your chances of winning are, because a total of 30 winners will be announced each month. Sounds great, doesn’t it, all that free fuel and grocery spend. If you think so, then get your phone out, download the app and register for a Caltex Rewards account now. Find out more about the campaign here.

* Terms and conditions apply.