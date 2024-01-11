Head to Porsche Open House 2024 at Ara Damansara and JB on January 13-14, Penang on January 20-21

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 11 2024 10:11 am

Usher in the Year of the Dragon by fulfilling your dream of owning a Porsche with exclusive deals at respective Porsche Centres. The Porsche Centres are set to host a Lunar New Year open house celebration, with Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru ready to celebrate with guests from January 13-14, 2024, while the Porsche Centre Penang event will take place from January 20-21, 2024.

Highlighting a variety of Porsche sports cars, from the iconic 911 to the mid-engine 718 and sports car for everyone, the Cayenne and the Panamera, the event ensures a showcase for you to feast your eyes on.

If you are still considering an electric vehicle (EV), now is the time to own any new and used Porsche Taycan and get one-year complimentary insurance coverage* when you book yours at the event.

Travel in style and enjoy Porsche Design cabin luggage* when you book a new 911, 718 models including 718 Boxster Spyder and Panamera during the event period.

Get in style with Porsche Lifestyle this lunar new year and enjoy savings of 30% and even greater deals on selected Porsche Lifestyle merchandise during this limited-time only.

Visit Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru this weekend on January 13-14, 2024, and Porsche Centre Penang on January 20-21, 2024 to experience the dream sports car lined up and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

*Terms and conditions apply