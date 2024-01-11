Head to Porsche Open House 2024 at Ara Damansara and JB on January 13-14, Penang on January 20-21

Usher in the Year of the Dragon by fulfilling your dream of owning a Porsche with exclusive deals at respective Porsche Centres. The Porsche Centres are set to host a Lunar New Year open house celebration, with Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru ready to celebrate with guests from January 13-14, 2024, while the Porsche Centre Penang event will take place from January 20-21, 2024.

Highlighting a variety of Porsche sports cars, from the iconic 911 to the mid-engine 718 and sports car for everyone, the Cayenne and the Panamera, the event ensures a showcase for you to feast your eyes on.

Head to Porsche Open House 2024 at Ara Damansara and JB on January 13-14, Penang on January 20-21

If you are still considering an electric vehicle (EV), now is the time to own any new and used Porsche Taycan and get one-year complimentary insurance coverage* when you book yours at the event.

Travel in style and enjoy Porsche Design cabin luggage* when you book a new 911, 718 models including 718 Boxster Spyder and Panamera during the event period.

Get in style with Porsche Lifestyle this lunar new year and enjoy savings of 30% and even greater deals on selected Porsche Lifestyle merchandise during this limited-time only.

Visit Porsche Centre Ara Damansara and Porsche Centre Johor Bahru this weekend on January 13-14, 2024, and Porsche Centre Penang on January 20-21, 2024 to experience the dream sports car lined up and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

*Terms and conditions apply