Tukar-Je CARnival at myTukar Puchong South opens today – huge car selection; RM1m in discounts, gifts

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 12 2024 4:53 pm

The Tukar-Je CARnival opens its doors to the public today at myTukar’s Puchong South Retail Experience Centre. Here are some live pics from the event to give you an idea of what to expect. As you can see from our drone shots, there’s a huge selection of myTukar Certified cars on site – sedan, hatchback, SUV, MPV, pick-up truck, premium vehicles; take your pick.

Looking to get a new car in time for Chinese New Year? Used or pre-owned cars is definitely the way to go, as CNY is now less than a month away and it’ll be tough for a popular new car to be delivered in time for the celebrations. If you need an extra carrot, in total, myTukar will be giving out over RM1,000,000 worth of discounts (up to RM8,888 per car), plus various high-value vouchers, gifts and prizes.

Buy a car From myTukar and enjoy:

Discounts of up to RM8,888 on selected cars.

Gifts including a 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body and Paint Package, a 10% discount on Carro Care’s Vehicle Maintenance Package, a 10% discount on insurance renewal and customised Touch N’ Go cards worth RM50.

A chance at a lucky draw to win prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod, in-car dashcam and more when you buy a myTukar Certified vehicle and have it delivered in 14 days.

If you’re considering a trade-in, drop by at any of myTukar’s inspection centres nationwide (not available at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre during the three days of the event). That’s because myTukar will be extending some special deals when you sell your car during the Tukar-Je CARnival.

All you have to do is drop your car off and receive an instant valuation. If you sell your car within 24 hours of a quotation. you’ll get extra deals.

Sell A Car To myTukar and enjoy:

A 30% discount voucher for Carro Care’s Body and Paint Package.

10% discount on Carro Care’s Vehicle Maintenance Package.

10% discount on insurance renewal.

A chance at a lucky draw to win prizes such as a Sony Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Apple Watch, Apple Airpod, in-car dashcam and more when you send your car for an inspection and sell it within 24 hours of a given quote.

You’ll also enjoy more offers when you service and renew your car insurance through the brand.

Carro Care:

30% discount for Body and Paint Package along with a RM100 credit voucher.

10% discount for Vehicle Maintenance Package, plus a free engine oil and oil filter change.

Insurance:

Enjoy a further 10% discount when you renew your car insurance with myTukar Insurance. Get instant quotations with myTukar’s new insurance service, where you can search and compare quotes across multiple insurers such as Takaful Ikhlas, Takaful Malaysia, MSIG, Allianz, Zurich and AIA.

The service also includes instant road tax renewal as well as NCB (No Claim Bonus) calculations. With myTukar’s insurance platform, you can easily personalise your insurance plans to fit your specific needs.

Look forward to even more fun!





What’s a carnival without fun activities for you and your family? Bring your whole family to the carnival and rock out at a mini concert featuring various local artists. Your little ones also get first-hand experience on what it’s like to be a responsible driver at the myTukar Kid Driving School, where they get to drive mini electrified vehicles on a special driving circuit and walk away with a ‘driving license’!

Don’t forget to recharge! Fill your bellies and rest your feet at the event’s food street, filled with local delicacies from various food trucks!

Head on over to the myTukar Tukar-Je CARnival at the myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre this January 12-14, from 10am to 7pm daily. For more information, head over to the myTukar website.

myTukar Puchong South Retail Experience Centre

Lot 14225, KM 3.8

Lebuhraya Damansara–Puchong

47100 Puchong, Selangor

Google Maps

Waze

*All promos are subject to terms and conditions