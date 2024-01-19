myTukar Certified – stand a chance to win a RM3,888 Red Packet and enjoy a RM2,000 gift bag for CNY!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 19 2024 10:36 am

Chinese New Year celebrations are different for everyone – some travel long distances home, others have a short journey to their family’s place, or simply take the opportunity to relax during the holiday.

One things for sure – that journey would be made a lot more pleasant with a shiny new ride! But with the waiting lists of some cars these days, it’s hard to guarantee a delivery before CNY.

So why not consider a myTukar Certified one? Every myTukar Certified car comes with a 160-point inspection by top technicians. You’re also guaranteed no mileage tampering, and no major accidents, fire and flood damage. Ride assured knowing that there’s a 12-month warranty on the engine and gearbox and a 5-day money back guarantee as well.

The best part? If you buy a myTukar Certified car before 29 February 2024, you also automatically stand a chance to win an RM3,888 red packet!

But don’t wait too long! The first 250 customers will also get a fortune gift bag worth RM2,000! With this gift bag, you will get:

RM1,000 worth of Carro Care service vouchers

RM50 of TNG credit

Spray paint vouchers worth up to RM1,200

Insurance renewal vouchers

And much more!

So don’t wait, browse our inventory today!