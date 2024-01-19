myTukar Certified – stand a chance to win a RM3,888 Red Packet and enjoy a RM2,000 gift bag for CNY!

Chinese New Year celebrations are different for everyone – some travel long distances home, others have a short journey to their family’s place, or simply take the opportunity to relax during the holiday.
One things for sure – that journey would be made a lot more pleasant with a shiny new ride! But with the waiting lists of some cars these days, it’s hard to guarantee a delivery before CNY.
So why not consider a myTukar Certified one? Every myTukar Certified car comes with a 160-point inspection by top technicians. You’re also guaranteed no mileage tampering, and no major accidents, fire and flood damage. Ride assured knowing that there’s a 12-month warranty on the engine and gearbox and a 5-day money back guarantee as well.
The best part? If you buy a myTukar Certified car before 29 February 2024, you also automatically stand a chance to win an RM3,888 red packet!
But don’t wait too long! The first 250 customers will also get a fortune gift bag worth RM2,000! With this gift bag, you will get:
- RM1,000 worth of Carro Care service vouchers
- RM50 of TNG credit
- Spray paint vouchers worth up to RM1,200
- Insurance renewal vouchers
- And much more!
So don’t wait, browse our inventory today!