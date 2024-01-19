The highly anticipated BYD SEAL is now open for pre-booking in Malaysia – book online with RM1,000

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 19 2024 5:16 pm

The BYD SEAL is launching soon in Malaysia as the brand’s third electric vehicle (EV), joining the previously introduced BYD ATTO 3 and BYD DOLPHIN. Stylish in its design and packed with technologies, the BYD SEAL represents BYD’s constant pursuit of producing ever better new energy vehicles (NEVs), so much so that it is the world’s number one NEV sales champion for the second year in a row. This achievement is made even better as the company sold a record-breaking three million cars last year.

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to get your hands on the BYD SEAL, you can be among the first to own the highly anticipated EV by placing a pre-booking with a fee of just RM1,000. This fee is factored into the car price and downpayment, and is also refundable with terms and conditions applied.

The BYD SEAL is available in no less than three variants, namely the Dynamic, Premium and Performance, with each one offering a distinctive driving experience. There’s also the matter of colours that best highlight the BYD SEAL’s alluring yet functional styling, which impressed judges to secure the prestigious iF Design Award in 2023. Choose from Arctic Blue, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Aurora White, all of which are easy on your eyes and those around you.

It isn’t just looks and powertrains where the BYD SEAL impresses, as the EV also obtained a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading independent safety assessment programme. With such a complete package, the BYD SEAL has been named as one of the finalists for the highly coveted and hotly contested European Car of the Year 2024 award.

Peace of mind ownership is also assured with the BYD SEAL (or any BYD model for that matter) thanks to BYD’s strong presence in Malaysia, which includes a wide network of dealerships, robust aftersales support and dedicated customer service.

Pre-booking for the BYD SEAL starts today, and the EV is currently being showcased on the revamped BYD Malaysia official website where you can discover more about it. Visit Sime Darby Beyond Auto’s official website to secure your booking.