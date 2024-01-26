Ring in a new year of progress with the Audi Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron this CNY; free wallbox charger!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 26 2024 12:14 pm

The new year is a great time for new resolve, and going electric is one way of embracing innovation. Audi Malaysia is offering great deals on the Audi Q8 e-tron line of electric SUVs, with a RM18,888 rebate on the Q8 e-tron 55 and a RM8,888 rebate on the Q8 Sportback e-tron 55.

In addition to these attractive rebates, each purchase of the Q8 e-tron 55 or Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 during this limited-time offer for the 2024 Chinese New Year season will also score you, the customer, a complimentary MOON wall box charger. This will bring improved convenience to living with your brand-new EV, with the added avenue of recharging your vehicle in the comfort of your own home.

Charging your Q8 e-tron 55 or Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 at home? The electric duo can take up to 22 kW of AC charging, enabling a full charge in six hours; quick enough to be plugged in after arriving home for the night, to be fully recharged by the morning. Alternatively, these models can also take up to 170 KW DC charging at public outlets.

Both will go the distance, with up to 600 km of range (WLTP) from the Q8 Sportback e-tron 55. When you want to really get a move on, the ’55’ variant powertrain outputs 408 PS and 664 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h run in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

Ready to ring in the new year with an electric ride? Find out more about the latest deals with the Audi Q8 e-tron 55 and Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 by clicking here.