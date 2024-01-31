Carro Care body & paint centre promo – last day to get 30% off, respray your car from just RM2,100

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / January 31 2024 12:43 pm

Today is the last day for you to enjoy Carro Care body & paint centre’s promo where you can get your car repainted with a 30% discount! All you need to do is click here and fill up the form with your details.

If you plan to keep your car longer, giving it a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

Here’s the pricelist and promo price:

You can respray any car, it does not have to be in the list of models above. The models are meant to be an example of the pricing categories.

Carro Care currently has two Body & Paint centres are located in Taman Perindustrian Subang in USJ and Ulu Tiram in Johor.

Click here to submit your details to make a booking. Just key in your name and contact details in the form and you’ll be contacted.

Here’s the benefits of using Carro Care for a full car respray package:

3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

– if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification High quality Nippon automotive paint used

Nippon automotive paint used Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Here are testimonial videos from previous customers who have used Carro Care’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Proton Waja full restoration

Sometimes you don’t wait a new car, as your current car has sentimental value to your family. In this case, why not do a full restoration?

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Honda Civic FE full car respray

Unsatisfied with uneven colour matching due to accident repair of his Honda Civic FE, Zee decided to use myTukar’s Body & Paint centre for a full car respray. He also reveals some interesting facts about other full car respray advertisements he found online.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!