Mercedes-Benz Agility+ financing programme – extra free service packages, charging credits until Feb 29

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 1 2024 12:00 pm

Looking to buy a new Mercedes-Benz vehicle, but don’t want to be confined to the limitations of a conventional hire purchase agreement? Then you should consider Agility+, an innovative payment plan that provides you with exceptional flexibility and convenience.

Offered by Mercedes-Benz Financial Malaysia, Agility+ offers a host of benefits and pluses. For one, you can look forward to a lower, more affordable monthly repayment since you’re not paying for the entire car, but just what you’re planning to use.

Also, you don’t have to worry about depreciation when it comes to resale value, because Agility+ has you covered with Guaranteed Future Value, all based on the tenure and mileage you select.

The Agility+ plan also features a host of flexible end of agreement options. Towards the end of your leasing tenure, you’ll have a choice of opting to Settle, Extend or simply Return the car. If you wish to keep your Mercedes-Benz, you can pick Settle and pay the remaining residual value, and take full ownership of it.

Should you decide to, you can Extend your repayment plan to cover the remaining residual value over the following few years. Finally, there’s Return, in which you simply hand the car back to Mercedes-Benz with no further obligations. With this option, you’re free to upgrade to a newer Mercedes-Benz model every three to five years.

There’s more. Included in the Agility+ package is MobilityPlus. Available for the first two years of the plan, it guarantees a replacement car should your car need more than 48 hours to undergo routine servicing or a warranty claim. Additionally, the programme also includes two service packages to cover scheduled services.

To further sweeten the deal, the company is offering more perks with Agility+ during this festive season, providing first year insurance support (capped at 55% NCD) for the C 200, E 200, E 300, EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE and EQS.

The festive promo also increases the number of service packages for a number of models, with the A 200, A 250, GLA 200, GLA 250, GLA 35, GLC 300 and C 300 receiving four service packages. Should you opt for a S 580e, you’ll get nine service packages. Models not mentioned here still get two service packages to cover scheduled services with Agility+..

Electrified models also stand to receive charging credits, with the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQE getting RM900 worth of charging credit. Pick an EQS or EQS SUV and you get up to RM1,200 in charging credits.

With all these extras, Agility+ is surely the ideal way to finance your Mercedes-Benz, but be quick about it, because the campaign offering the additional perks is only valid until February 29. Find out more about the flexible leasing offered by Agility+.

