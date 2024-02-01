Roar into the Year of Dragon with great BMW deals by Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara this weekend, Feb 3-4

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 1 2024 10:12 am

Breathe fire into the Year of the Dragon with a new BMW, a chariot that will transport you with power and prestige as you search for prosperity. The full range of BMWs – from the iconic 3 Series sports sedan to the luxurious i7 flagship EV and a full house of SUVs in every segment – will be at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara this weekend (February 3-4) for test drives.

Come for the variety, stay for the deals. Auto Bavaria has lined up a slew of offers for selected BMW models that are so good, they can’t be mentioned here. Hint: What’s better than getting a new car for the new year? A brand new car with prices from year-end sales!

If you think that you might have missed the boat, no, it’s not too late to drive home a new BMW this CNY – with immediate delivery for selected models, you’ll be able to motor into the Year of the Dragon with authority. But you MUST absolutely act now, so head to Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara this weekend to make your selection. Time is of the essence!

This weekend is also the perfect opportunity to check out the BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport facelift. The just-launched SAV aptly called ‘The Boss’ is new and improved for 2024, with a bold new face and a powerful yet efficient plug-in hybrid drivetrain. Come for a personalised fitting session with the family and feel for yourself the power and luxury of the new BMW X5 this weekend.

From top deals to new models, there’s plenty in store at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara on February 3-4, 9am to 6pm. Bring your family and friends to share the joy and have a cuppa and refreshments. Score yourself a fantastic deal and step into the Year of the Dragon in ultimate power and style. Visit the Auto Bavaria website to browse the full BMW range before you experience the cars first hand this weekend.

Venue: Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara

Date: February 3-4, 2024

Time: 9am to 6pm