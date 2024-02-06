Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 6 2024 11:49 am

If you’re looking to freshen up your car’s interior, there’s nothing better than rejuvenating it with fresh upholstery. A multitude of options are available from upholstery specialist DK SCHWEIZER, all oozing quality, durability and functionality.

The great news for 2024 is that the company has updated the material it uses for its seat covers, with the leather properties now more advanced – and better value – than ever. New enhancements come in the form of IPX4 water resistance, spill proof and ultraviolet protection as well as anti-bacterial properties, all making the brand’s automotive grade leather a versatile and high-performance material suitable for vigorous automotive usage compared to furniture and fashion leather.

The new leather’s IPX4 water resistance and its spill proof traits offer significantly improved resistance against water damage by preventing water absorption and colour migration when exposed to damp conditions, while its enhanced resistance to UV rays means improved durability from fading when exposed to sunlight and heat absorption. The new leather is also incorporated with antibacterial agents, hindering the growth of bacteria and fungi and is fully airbag compatible to OEM specification.

With its latest products, DK SCHWEIZER is also offering a comprehensive Nappa Leather Coverage Package, exclusively for Nappa leather purchases (Prime Selections or Customise Design). The package ensures that Nappa leather’s luxurious feel and smooth finish is maintained with three leather detailing and conditioning applications worth RM650 over the span of three years (terms and conditions apply).

To make it even more convenient for you, DK SCHWEIZER assures a hassle-free installation through its mobile service, where the installation services will be performed at your doorstep by its skilled and experienced installers, saving you on cost and time. The good news is that the free mobile installation is available nationwide, except for Sabah and Sarawak.

Interested to find out more? Head on over to DK SCHWEIZER’s HQ in Puchong or its Penang branch, or contact the company directly via WhatsApp to get one step closer in giving your car interior the appearance, feel, and touch it deserves.