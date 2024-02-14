The much-anticipated BYD SEAL is here! Experience the sleek and swift EV for yourself at TRX, Feb 23-25

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 14 2024 3:19 pm

Finally, the BYD SEAL is just around the corner. The much-anticipated electric four-door coupe from EV leader BYD is launching soon in Malaysia and you can be among the first in the country to experience the sleek EV’s thrilling power and advance features.

The BYD SEAL public launch event will be held at The Exchange TRX, Outdoor at the Raintree Plaza (Balenciaga Entrance) on the February 23-25 weekend, from 10am to 8pm. All are invited, so click here now to RSVP. Besides test drives, there will be a kid’s zone for the children, and distinguished brands are among the event partners.

The BYD SEAL has an AWD dual-motor powertrain that puts out 530 PS (390 kW) and 670 Nm, and is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Range is up to 650 km (NEDC) on a single charge, which means a KL to Penang trip without charging is possible, with range to spare.

The BYD SEAL has an iF Design Award for outstanding aesthetics and functionality, and you can choose from Arctic Blue, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Aurora White exterior colours to match your personality. The European Car of the Year 2024 finalist also has a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

The car ownership journey is about more than just the product’s attributes – it’s a long one that merely begins on delivery day. Be assured by BYD’s comprehensive network coverage, robust after-sales support, dedicated customer service and strong commitment to the Malaysian market.

