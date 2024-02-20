Own your dream car and drive it home the very same day at the EON & Sahabat Autofest – March 1-3, 2024

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 20 2024 10:13 am

EON is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with a grand bazaar, and you and your family are invited to join in on the celebrations! With delicious food, raya shopping and plenty of children activities, the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 is something you don’t want to miss out on.

At the event, you can also look forward to test driving a variety of car of various makes and models, as EON offers cars from Proton, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, smart, Audi, Isuzu and Honda. The best part is, you can own your dream ride and drive it home on the very same day with quick and easy schemes from EON’s financial partners.

To sweeten the deal further, there are also enticing discounts and rebates available, along with attractive trade-in deals if you plan to retire your current ride. There are even attractive prizes up for grabs, including a brand-new Proton S70 and more.

With three fun-filled days packed with plenty of things to do and great deals on cars, sign up for the EON & Sahabat Autofest and make your way down to EON Glenmarie from March 1-3, 2024.