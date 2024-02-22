New year, new car! Auspicious promotions await you at Sime Darby Motors City this weekend, Feb 23-25!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 22 2024 5:59 pm

Motor into the Year of the Dragon with style and authority, as you catch the opportunities and prosperity that awaits. First stop: Sime Darby Motors City this weekend, February 23-25. Auspicious deals from BMW, BYD, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI and Volvo are in store, and if you’re into two-wheelers, BMW Motorrad too.

Start the year right with a new ride, with the bonus of great deals and attractive perks!

BMW

BMW enthusiasts, you’re in for a treat with exclusive attractive rebates on selected BMW models from Auto Bavaria, the premier dealership for all things BMW. The great prices will be topped off with low interest rates and a complimentary BMW Wallbox for selected models, providing convenient and efficient home charging.

BMW’s all-electric models come with a high voltage battery that is supported by an extended warranty of eight years or 160,000 km, ensuring peace of mind for years to come.

MINI

Go on and express yourself fully with a new MINI. Unleash your inner dragon and grab the opportunities that come your way with a fun and agile partner. Attractive cash rebates coupled with low interest rates are in store, along with special deals for corporate sales – enquire at Auto Bavaria.

Also, this is the last chance for you to own the MINI Countryman, a great combination of fun and practicality.

BMW Motorrad

Bikers, ride into a year of prosperity with a new BMW Motorrad. Auto Bavaria’s open house this weekend will have irresistible deals on selected models. There are also hassle-free financing packages tailored to meet your needs, so you can fully enjoy the freedom afforded by a two-wheeler.

Ride with confidence, knowing that you’re backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty. Test rides will also be available for selected models.

Hyundai

If you’re considering a new EV, head over to Hyundai to check out the marque’s Ioniq EVs that are strong in tech and unique in design.

Plenty of perks await, including a ParkEasy Plus bundle that comes with RM720 worth of ParkEasy credits, 15% discount on Shell Recharge High Performance Charging sites and 10% cashback on Shell Recharge Destination Sites for one year. That will ease you nicely into electric motoring.

For ICE-powered models, you’ll drive home with a Touch n Go card with RM600 preloaded. Don’t forget to enquire about the attractive rebates and low financing rates from 1.58% this weekend!

Jaguar Land Rover

There’s a new arrival over at Jaguar Land Rover, and it’s the latest Range Rover Evoque facelift. Ever so stylish, check out the revamped SUV’s latest tech and features, and give it a spin around the block this weekend.

No shortage of perks at JLR, including a complimentary insurance voucher worth up to RM22k* when you purchase selected new vehicles, five-year warranty and servicing, plus three-year roadside assistance.

There’s also a wide selection of pre-owned models with minimum two years of warranty and servicing, combining value and peace of mind. The approved Jaguar I-PACE at RM379k* is an example of the good deals in store. Get more details from Jaguar Land Rover showrooms in the Klang Valley @ Ara Damansara (03-92123102) and Penang (04-2913116)

BYD

BYD has took the Malaysian EV market by storm with the BYD ATTO 3 and BYD Dolphin, combining the latest in battery technology which is the blade battery with great value for money. The latter is boosted further this weekend where you’ll find attractive financing rates from 0%, special cash rebates and complimentary wallbox for your home charging needs.

Also on offer are charging credits to ease you into habit of charging, and a three-year service package.

Ford

You’re a tough guy and pick-up trucks are your sort of thing? You would already know about Ford’s legendary Ranger, so come over this weekend to sample the Ranger XLT, XLT Plus and the desirable and capable Raptor.

Sign on the line this weekend and you’ll get a two-year free maintenance programme. The Ranger XLT Plus comes with an exclusive set of cup holders worth RM565 from the Ford Genuine Accessories range.

Volvo

If you’ve had eyes on a sleek new Volvo, this is the time to act, as all models come with complimentary Polestar and the VSA5+ service and maintenance package. This is applicable to all Volvo models, whether it’s one of the sleek and practical SUVs or a handsome Swede sedan.

Auto Selection

Don’t forget to check out the wide range of quality used cars from Auto Selection, Sime Darby Motors’ pre-owned car division. Purchase with peace of mind, as vehicles from Auto Selection are free from flood, fire or major accident damage, and the mileage you see is always actual – no tampering!

Auto Selection performs full inspection and refurbishment on cars and provides extended warranty and complimentary service packages. There are also amazing limited time deals for this weekend’s open house, as well as high trade-in value. Don’t skip Auto Selection!

Once again, the location is Sime Darby Motors City, February 23-25 – RSVP here.

*Terms and conditions apply