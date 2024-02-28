Petronas SmartPay – fleet fuel management made easy

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 28 2024 5:54 pm

Many a time, fleet operators have to deal with challenges beyond the logistics of the business, with issues pertaining to a fleet’s fuel management often happening on a regular basis. Having a proper fuel management monitoring system can eliminate problems such as fraud and disputes, and ensure that operations can not just be streamlined but made more cost efficient.

If you’re a fleet operator or small business owner looking to optimise your cost, you’d do well to check out Petronas’ offering in the segment. Its SmartPay fuel card takes the worry of fuel fleet management out of your hands.

With SmartPay, you’ll be able to enjoy easy tracking of your monthly fuel expenses in real-time and make flexible payments on your expenditure, with up to 30 days interest-free credit to boot. SmartPay offers a host of pre-paid and post-paid plans to pick from, in card or cardless form, so you can find the ideal solution for your needs. Call MesraLink to check on how you can customise your plan!

You can use PETRONAS SmartPay Business across Malaysia’s largest network of retail fuel stations (more than 1,000 stations nationwide), all offering an array of services and amenities including suraus, personal/car care items and ready-to-eat food and beverages. No fuss either when it comes to fuel types, because the programme offers access to all fuel types marketed by the brand, meaning you can pick from Primax95, Primax97 or Dynamic Diesel.

What’s even cooler is you can have fuel delivered to you with the company’s ROVR for mobile fuel delivery in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Melaka, Johor Bahru and Kuantan. Best of all, enrolment to SmartPay is free, and there’s no annual fee for it.

So, if you’re looking for a simpler and better fuel management solution for your fleet, check out Petronas SmartPay. Find out more about Petronas SmartPay here.