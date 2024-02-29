Make the switch to clean energy with the Gentari Go app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store!

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / February 29 2024 9:28 am

As you probably know, climate change is the most pressing issue the world is facing right now, and it’s imperative that we reduce our carbon footprint. With that in mind, clean energy solutions provider Gentari has launched Gentari Go, a one-stop app that combines green mobility and renewable energy solutions, helping you live a sustainable lifestyle and lessen your impact on the environment.

Gentari Go unifies Gentari’s clean energy ecosystem, including its extensive electric vehicle charging network; thanks to partnerships with JomCharge and ChargEV, the app provides access to 70% of charging points in Malaysia. One very useful new feature is the ability to check your car’s charging curve, making it easy to monitor the energy flow while charging.

What’s more, Gentari Go now gives you the ability to charge your car across borders, boosting range confidence and making it much easier to plan longer road trips with your EV. This is thanks to partnerships with regional charge point operators (CPOs) such as CDG Engie, City Energy Go and EVolt, as well as charging point management with the SOC2 & ISO12700-certified Virta.

Now, you have access to over 2,000 charging points across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. To sweeten the deal, Gentari Go is offering a 10% discount for up to ten times charging* for each user until May 31, 2024.

At home, you’ll be able to integrate Gentari’s EV home charging and solar power solutions, eliminating carbon emissions entirely by having clean energy flow from roof to wall to wheel. You can begin your journey by purchasing an EV home charger right from the app for RM2,600.

Gentari Go’s services will only grow with time, as it will allow other charge point operators and automotive carmakers to integrate their own charging networks; they will also be able to offer services such as auto charging.

So what are you waiting for? Download the Gentari Go app and enjoy a 10% discount on your next 10 charging transactions at all Gentari charging points across Malaysia! It’s available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Visit the official Gentari Go website for more information.

*Capped at RM10 per session