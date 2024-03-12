Buy a Carro Certified car for just RM1? Here’s how!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / March 12 2024 5:04 pm

Carro Malaysia is celebrating their name change from myTukar by having a promo where you can buy a Carro Certified car for just RM1! Yes, that’s right – one ringgit.

All you need to do is buy a Carro Certified car from now until March 17, 2024 and you’ll automatically be included in a draw. If you’re the lucky winner, you’ll have your car price discounted down to RM1!

What is Carro Certified?

Carro Certified cars come with a 160-point inspection, a 5-day money back guarantee and a 12-month warranty on the engine and gearbox. This means each Carro Certified car is As Good As New.

Plus, all Carro Certified cars have no mileage tampering and no major accidents, fire and flood damage.

Full terms and conditions of the campaign available here.