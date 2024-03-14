Great deals at Auto Bavaria this weekend – interest as low as 0.88%, first-year insurance rebate, and more!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 14 2024 3:28 pm

Great deals await at Auto Bavaria this weekend from March 16 to 17 across Auto Bavaria showrooms nationwide, with offers to be had on selected models.

Whether it is the modern electric vehicle that is the iX xDrive50, the youthful X1, trendy X3 and X4 models, the all-electric i5 business sedan, the sporty and compact number that is the 218i Gran Coupe, or an expression of the quintessential sports sedan that is the 320i, there will be something for everyone who is looking to purchase a brand-new BMW this weekend.

Customers looking to purchase the eligible models will get to enjoy special interest rates as low as 0.88%, while purchases of selected models will be eligible for a first-year insurance rebate, in addition to further attractive rebates before the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Customers looking to purchase the eligible models will get to enjoy special interest rates as low as 0.88%, while purchases of selected models will be eligible for a first-year insurance rebate, in addition to further attractive rebates before the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Venue: Auto Bavaria showrooms

Date: March 16 to 17, 2024

Time: 9am to 6pm