Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival at Hyundai Ara Damansara, March 15-17 – more than 80 cars on show

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 14 2024 11:03 am

If you’re shopping for a pre-loved Hyundai vehicle, you’re bound to find the right pick at the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival, which takes place at Hyundai Ara Damansara this March 15 to 17 (Friday to Sunday), from 9am to 6pm daily.

An impressive lineup of pre-owned Hyundai vehicles will be available for viewing and test drives, including the versatile Creta, space-age Staria MPV and the all-electric Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. With more than 80 vehicles on show, there’s bound to be one that’s right for you. You can look forward to attractive prices, irresistible financing and low mileage, under one roof!

Should you be interested in a new, unregistered Hyundai vehicle, there’s an ongoing campaign offering a great deal, with up to RM8,888* in rebates and financing as low as 1.58%* or additional rebates up to RM10,888*!

The carnival will have plenty to offer in terms of activities and extras, and these include a host of kids activities, with a wide selection of food trucks and partner booths set to liven things up further. If you’re coming on Saturday, March 16, you can look forward to a buka puasa event from 7pm-9pm!

Head on over to the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival at Hyundai Ara Damansara this weekend! Find out more about the event and the deals in store here.

*Selected models and financial institutions only. Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.