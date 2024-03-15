Fuel up with Caltex Rewards and Touch ‘n Go eWallet to enjoy up to RM10 cashback vouchers until May 15

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 15 2024 3:26 pm

Be rewarded when you fuel up with Caltex Rewards from March 15, 2024 until May 15, 2024. With up to RM10 cashback vouchers up for grabs, all you need to do is fuel up a minimum of RM20 in a single receipt and complete the payment using the ‘Pay’ function in the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

For the first transaction with a minimum spend of RM20, you’ll be given a RM5 Caltex cashback voucher. Another RM5 instant cashback (credited to your Touch ‘n Go eWallet) also awaits you when you make a second transaction with a minimum spend of RM30.

This promotion is valid at all Caltex stations in Malaysia and for petrol and diesel purchases. With such simple requirements, it’s really easy to earn these cashback vouchers when you make your routine stop to fuel up with Caltex.

The cashback is limited to the first 60,000 transactions (30,000 per month) and each Caltex Rewards member is entitled to one cashback per month only, up to maximum of two cashback throughout the promotion period. Find more details such as the terms and conditions of this campaign by heading over to this link.

Caltex Rewards is a loyalty programme that allows customers to earn and redeem Caltex points for fuel discounts, partners’ rewards and more. You’re missing out on a lot if you’re not signed up, so download the CaltexGo app (iOS or Android) to get yourself registered and enjoy the many rewards awaiting you.