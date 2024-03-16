Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / March 16 2024 9:29 am

It’s just the first week of Ramadan but for everyone who celebrate, you know what you will have to do soon, make a trip back to our hometowns to celebrate Raya and spend time with your family.

For a lot of people this involves a long interstate trip, so it’s better to make sure our vehicles are in tip top condition before we do that.

This is why we’re advocating for you to go for a check now. This leaves ample time for you to sort out any issues you might find. You can head over to Citta Mall open air carpark this weekend where Carro Care has set up a FREE inspection centre where you can give your car a quick 15 minute health check.

If any issues are found, Carro Care technicians will also be able to advise you on what to do to fix it and give you a quotation estimate as well.

There are also Nippon and Liqui Moly gift bags to give out.

Here’s a Google Maps and Waze link to Citta Mall.

20% off repairs

If your car has scratches, dings, or even dents this is your chance to get them smoothened out. Carro Care will be having a 20% off repair work promo where you can smoothen out your car and make it look as good as new! No one will be able to tell your car wasn’t always as smooth as an egg.

Just head onto the event at Citta Mall to enquire.

30% off spray paint promo

If you plan to keep your car longer, giving it a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

You can find out more about Carro Care’s 30% off spray paint promo at the booth, or you can read more about it by clicking here and find out how to sign up. You can repaint your car from just RM2,100 thanks to the 30% off promo, as long as you sign up for it before March 31 2023.

Carro Care currently has two Body & Paint centres are located in Taman Perindustrian Subang in USJ and Ulu Tiram in Johor, with a Negeri Sembilan centre coming soon.

Carro Certified Plus Extended Warranty packages available

You can also enquire about Carro Care’s Carro Certified Plus Extended Warranty packages at the Citta Mall booth. Your car does not have to be purchased from Carro Malaysia Certified Pre-Owned to buy a Carro Certified Plus Extended Warranty.

Carro Certified Plus is a 1 year extended warranty package underwritten by Allianz for cars not older than 11 years old and mileage under 170,000 km.

Pricing starts from RM380 for a Japanese car with engine under 1,500cc, so if you have a Myvi, City, Vios with the factory warranty expired, your car qualifies and you might want to think about getting Carro Certified Plus for extra peace of mind.