Ingress Group Auto Fair happening from March 23-24 – great deals on BMW, MINI, Volvo, Mitsubishi models

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 20 2024 5:50 pm

The Ingress Group Auto Fair takes place this weekend from March 23-24, 2024, and if you’re looking for the best deals on BMW, MINI, Volvo and Mitsubishi models, there’s no better place to be.

For BMW fans, cash rebates of up to RM35,000 will be offered along with financing rates from as low as 0%. There will also be plenty of complimentary goodies with selected models, including a RM1,000 BMW Lifestyle voucher, a BMW Advanced Car Eye dashcam or a Malaysia Airlines return flight ticket. To provide peace of mind ownership, BMW models come with a five-year warranty as well.

MINI models are also available with cash rebates and financing rate as low as 0%, which perfectly complement the MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme (MSRI) and complimentary MAS return flight ticket with selected models.

If you prefer something with Scandinavian flair, a range of quality pre-owned Volvo cars are available through the Selekt programme from as low as RM180,000. These can be had with financing rates as attractive as new cars, plus instant cash rebates of up to RM5,000.

Selekt cars come equipped with genuine Volvo accessories and a complimentary one-year service package, so you’re getting quite a bit of value. To add to the benefits, the first 10 customers will also receive complimentary Bowers & Wilkins earbuds.

Also available at the event are Mitsubishi models that are being offered with cash rebates, interest rates as low las 0.88% as well as RM2,000 duit raya. There are also further benefits through available government and loyalty schemes.

In addition to brand-specific deals, visitors to the Ingress Group Auto Fair can get their vehicles inspected for free and enjoy high trade-in values. There are also pre-owned cars available from just RM95,000 and a special lucky draw where you can win amazing prizes.

With so much to look forward to, you’ll want to take advantage of everything on offer before the High Value Goods Tax is imposed in Malaysia. So, sign up for the Ingress Group Auto Fair and head on over to Carpark A at Ingress Auto Damansara this weekend (March 23-24, 2024 from 10am to 5pm).