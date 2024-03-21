Start your journey as a Ford authorised dealer – apply for 10 market areas for Peninsular, East Malaysia

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 21 2024 9:57 am

As market trends shift, demand for pick-up trucks and 4x4s stay robust, as proven by Sime Darby Auto Connexion-Ford (SDAC-Ford) who saw record sales last year, with 8,858 units of the Ford Ranger and Ford Everest sold in 2023.

Its market strength was demonstrated on the back of its products, including the Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L, packing a 3.0 litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine producing a strong 397 PS and 589 Nm of torque for exciting off-road performance, while the Next-Generation Ranger Platinum that was introduced to Malaysia last November brings sophistication and luxury to the pick-up segment.

Last year saw significant market expansion by SDAC-Ford into the East Malaysian region, with the opening of Ford Kota Kinabalu (Inanam), Boston Auto Dealership and Ford Kota Kinabalu (Penampang), Rightpower Corporation. These were also joined by the opening of the Ford Kota Samarahan, Jimisar Aruna dealership in Kuching, Sarawak, bringing the brand’s network to nine dealerships in East Malaysia, and 38 nationwide.

The market performance of SDAC-Ford was validated by a series of awards which was won in 2023, such as the President’s Award for Sales and President’s Award for Service for both the highest level of sales customer satisfaction and the highest level of service customer satisfaction, for the fifth year running, distinguishing SDAC-Ford as the top distributor across 20 markets within Ford Asia Pacific Distributor Markets (APDM).

Here’s your opportunity to join a network that has proven to perform – SDAC-Ford is now receiving dealer applications for Kuala Lumpur (Eastern KL, Selayang, Kepong, and Sungai Buloh), Selangor (Setia Alam), Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu (Kemaman), Johor, Sabah (Keningau and Lahad Datu), and Sarawak.

This is your chance to join the Ford family in offering customers the Ford model that best aligns with their needs. Find out more at the SDAC website, here. You can also check out the brand on social media, via Youtube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.