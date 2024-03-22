Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 22 2024 12:54 pm

Click to enlarge

Think you’ve seen it all when it comes to car seat upholstery? Here’s something really special from car seat cover experts DK SCHWEIZER. THE BLINC is the company’s latest series of seat covers featuring a touch of glamour courtesy of Austrian crystals!

Crystals have been long associated with good prosperity, health, and well-being across different cultures and spiritual practices. Used in meditation and energy healing, crystals also hold symbolic significance and are believed to promote positive energy flow, emotional balance and good Feng Shui. But even if you don’t believe in these properties, you can just enjoy the style and bling.

DK SCHWEIZER meticulously incorporates Austrian crystals on THE BLINC car seat covers to ensure a perfect fit and top comfort, as the company’s signature high quality leather upholstery in the canvas for the art.

Stylish it may be, but THE BLINC car seat covers are perfectly practical too, having IPX4 water resistance, spill proof, UV protection and antibacterial features. Safety is the top priority, and in the unlikely event of an accident, DK SCHWEIZER seat covers are compatible with OEM airbag specifications.

Click to enlarge

All these sounds expensive, till you hear about the deal. With DK SCHWEIZER’s supple Nappa Leather as the base, THE BLINC car seat covers with Austrian crystals will cost you just RM9,000 for a five-seater. The all-in price includes customisation such as pattern stitching (PS), pattern stitching and perforation (PSP) or pattern stitching, perforation, embroidery (PPE).

If you have special desires and unique ideas for your car seats, speak to DK SCHWEIZER’s team of experienced in-house designers and sales consultants. They have ‘seen it all’ and will guide you on the customisation process, transforming ordinary plain car seats into works of art, a bespoke design that’s unique to you and your ride.

For more info on THE BLINC or car seat customisation, contact DK SCHWEIZER and check out their website.