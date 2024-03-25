Carro Raya 2024 promo offers RM100,000 of prizes!

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / March 25 2024 2:23 pm

Carro (formerly known as myTukar) is celebrating its first Raya in Malaysia under the new branding by offering RM100,000 of prizes up for grabs as part of its Raya promo for Carro Certified cars.

To stand a chance to win Carro cash rebates, a Phillips 43″ Android TV, Habib gift vouchers and petrol vouchers, all you need to do is buy a Carro Certified car between March 18 and April 30 2024, and have the car delivered by May 14 2024.

The first 800 customers to buy a Carro Certified car will also get Carro Care vouchers worth over RM1,000.

Selected Carro Certified cars are currently offered at prices with up to RM8,000 off!

When you buy a Carro Certified car, you are guaranteed a car that is As Good As New. Carro’s thorough 160-point inspection ensures imperfections are found and fixed.

Carro Certified cars get the following:

5-day money back guarantee

12-month warranty on engine and gearbox

No mileage tampering

No major accidents, fire & flood damage for all cars

You can browse Carro Certified cars both on Carro Malaysia’s website or Carro Certified on oto.my.