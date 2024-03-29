Sign up for the Caltex Diesel Government Subsidy card and enjoy diesel rebates for your business!

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 29 2024 2:30 pm

This month, the Malaysian government introduced the Subsidised Diesel Control System 2.0 (SKDS) for businesses to continue enjoying subsidised diesel. If your business is eligible for the programme, then you can sign up for the Caltex Diesel Government Subsidy Card to make purchasing lower-priced diesel fuel a convenient affair.

Caltex offers three cards to help you manage your subsidies. Choose the Caltex Diesel Subsidy Debit card with a prepaid account or a Caltex Diesel Subsidy Credit card with an up to 30-day credit term. No matter which one you pick, you can access your account at anytime, anywhere using the Caltex StarCard Online mobile app.

Alternatively, you can apply for the Caltex Diesel Subsidy CashCard that gives you price rebates immediately, letting you pay for diesel by cash after deducting the subsidy amount. This card will also let you earn rewards points with every transaction. Here, the balance subsidy quota is reflected in each purchase receipt.

Membership to the Caltex Diesel Government Subsidy Card is free – there are no annual fees, subscription fees or card replacement fees for applying. For more information and to apply for your card, visit the official Caltex Business Solutions website.