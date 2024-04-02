Carro Care body & paint promo – respray your car from RM2,100 with 30% off + RM200 service voucher

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / April 2 2024 3:04 pm

If you plan to keep your car longer, giving it a brand new coat of paint can make you fall in love with it all over again because it will look like it just rolled off the assembly line.

Good news – you can enjoy Carro Care body & paint centre’s promo where you can get your car repainted with a 30% discount! On top of that, you will also get a RM200 Carro Care service voucher to use for any other Carro Care aftersales service.

All you need to do is click here and fill up the form with your details.

Carro Care’s respray service comes with a 3-year warranty, so if there are any defects you can always go back to them and they will sort it out for you.

Here’s the pricelist and promo price. You can respray any car, it does not have to be in the list of models below. The models are meant to be an example of the pricing categories.

Carro Care currently has two Body & Paint centres are located in Taman Perindustrian Subang in USJ and Ulu Tiram in Johor.

Click here to submit your details to make a booking. Just key in your name and contact details in the form and you’ll be contacted.

Here’s the benefits of using Carro Care for a full car respray package:

3-year warranty – if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification

– if you notice any defects, you can send it in for rectification High quality Nippon automotive paint used

Nippon automotive paint used Japanese paint master with 25 years of experience leading the team

Here are testimonial videos from previous customers who have used Carro Care’s full car respray package:

VIDEO: Proton Waja full restoration

Sometimes you don’t wait a new car, as your current car has sentimental value to your family. In this case, why not do a full restoration?

VIDEO: Perodua Myvi full car respray

This lady sent her Perodua Myvi in for a full car respray service. Watch the video to see the results.

VIDEO: Audi TT full car respray

This Audi TT was sent in for a change of colour to yellow and black!