Get your car seat covers installed at your office/home with DK SCHWEIZER’s mobile installation service

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / April 2 2024 6:12 pm

Whether you have purchased custom-fit seat covers or want to upgrade the look and feel of your car’s interior with premium materials from DK SCHWEIZER, you can get them installed without leaving the comfort of your home or office.

Thanks to DK SCHWEIZER’s mobile installation service, you can say goodbye to the hassle of driving out to a DK SCHWEIZER outlet to get you new seat covers installed. The convenient service will save you time, cost and effort, as experts will come to you to get the work done.

The process is incredibly simple. Once your car seat cover is ready following your chosen leather material and colour, stitching colour plus any customisation options, DK SCHWEIZER’s sales personnel will be in contact to set an installation date at your desired location, be it your office or home. On the day of installation, an experienced installation team will arrive at your preferred location equipped with all the necessary tools and materials needed for the installation.

Sit back and relax as the installation experts handle the entire process with precision and care. They will ensure that your seat covers are securely fitted with additional foam or padding, providing a seamless look and protection for your seats. DK SCHWEIZER’s installation team is comprised of trained professionals who know the ins and outs of car seat cover installation, so you can rest assured knowing that your car is in capable hands.

Before your car is handed back to you, DK SCHWEIZER’s installation team will conduct a thorough inspection to make sure everything meets the highest of standards. DK SCHWEIZER’s seat covers are made from high-quality materials for durability and comfort, and the expert installation will leave you with a flawless finish that enhances your driving experience.

With everything completed, you’re ready to enjoy your car’s new seat covers that not only looks good, but also protects against spills, stains, bacteria, dust, and UV rays for years to come. DK SCHWEIZER’s seat covers are also designed to be compatible with your car’s airbags so you don’t need to compromise the safety of occupants.

To enjoy this hassle-free mobile installation, contact DK SCHWEIZER to connect with one of their sales personnel for further assistance. The mobile installation service is available all over Malaysia (except Sabah and Sarawak), so experience what DK SCHWEIZER has to offer for yourself.