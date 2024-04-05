Up to RM500 Duit Raya to be given out for balik kampung with Dodo Mat this weekend, April 6-7!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / April 5 2024 9:57 am

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season is almost upon us, which means that plenty of Malaysians will be preparing for their annual balik kampung trips. Sure, there’s the important stuff like keeping your car well-maintained, but you’ll also need to make sure that everyone in the car is comfortable with spending hours on the road, and that includes keeping your car clean.

One of the best ways to do that is to invest in car mats that have a premium feel and are easy to wash, and Dodo Mat is a leader in that respect. The company’s signature dual-layer mats help trap dirt and moisture in between, keeping them away from the carpet underneath. They are also water resistant and can be easily hosed down, so food crumbs and spilled drinks are gone with just one rinse.

All Dodo Mat car mats are custom fitted to each car, meaning they will be securely fastened, provide maximum coverage to prevent spillage and won’t interfere with the pedals. The grip base design also prevents slip, enabling you to operate the pedals in a safe manner.

Put all these things together and it’s easy to see why investing in Dodo Mat car mats are a worthy investment for your trip home. And that’s not all – the company is offering up to RM500 in Duit Raya as part of its Road to Balik Kampung Bersama Dodo Mat campaign, happening at NSK Trade City, Klang Sentral this weekend, April 6 and 7.

There, you’ll receive a free vehicle safety check by expert technicians, as well as a free goodie bag. Participants will also stand a chance to win various attractive prizes and car essentials by spinning a Prize Wheel, and they’ll also be able to earn up to RM50 in Duit Raya in a mini game from 1pm to 3pm.

So what are you waiting for? Check out Dodo Mat at NSK Trade City, Klang Sentral this weekend, April 6 and 7 from 11am to 5pm and get your car decked out for an awesome balik kampung trip! For more information, follow the official Dodo Mat Facebook page.