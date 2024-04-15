Enjoy fantastic deals on a Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric at the Volvo Birthday Sale!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / April 15 2024 9:47 am

It’s hard to believe, but this month marks 97 years since the first Volvo car rolled off the production line. To celebrate this milestone and the company’s incredible legacy of safety innovation, Volvo Car Malaysia is holding the Volvo Birthday Sale this weekend, April 26 to 28, at Sentul Depot in the Klang Valley and all other Volvo dealerships across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, with plenty of amazing deals.

Fully electric cars are the future of Volvo, so the company is encouraging you to make the move towards sustainable personal mobility by switching to electrification. To that end, there will be super secret deals offered on the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric during the event.

These offers go on top of Volvo’s ongoing April promotions that include a cash rebate of RM15,000 on these cars. You’ll also be able to enjoy discounts on Volvo SELEKT approved used vehicles and the entire range of Volvo plug-in hybrid cars.

What’s more, the first 97 customers to place orders over the three days will receive exclusive Volvo merchandise and gifts. Plus, those who order the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric at the Volvo Birthday Sale* will be able to post a birthday wish to Volvo on social media to stand a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the brand new World of Volvo in the company’s hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. There are lots of activities for adults and kids to enjoy, too.

The Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric deliver the best in Swedish premium zero-emission motoring, offering high-class Scandinavian style, potent performance and – as to be expected from a Volvo – a wealth of safety features.

The Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric in particular receives several upgrades for the 2024 model year, including pixel headlight technology, an attractive new wheel design, support for up to 200 kW of DC fast charging and a larger battery that increases range by up to 100 km. The 408 PS dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain has also been reconfigured to send more power to the rear, helping to deliver a more pleasing handling balance.

Sounds exciting? Head over to the Volvo Birthday Sale at Sentul Depot in the Klang Valley and all other Volvo dealerships from April 26 to 28, from 10am to 6pm! To secure your spot, sign up on the official Volvo Car Malaysia website.

*Deliveries must be before May 31 to be eligible