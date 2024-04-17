Porsche Approved Hari Raya Open House happening this month – enjoy an additional one-year warranty

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / April 17 2024 12:53 pm

Passion never ages, just like a Porsche. There are no old Porsches, only new owners. If you’ve been obsessing over getting a Porsche of your own, there’s no better time to do so than at the Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day set to take place across Porsche Centres in Malaysia this month.

With the Porsche Approved programme, you can rest easy knowing that you’re getting a high-quality sports car that performs just as well as it did when new. To provide this peace of mind, every Porsche Pre-Owned model comes with full documented vehicle history.

Porsche Approved vehicles are required to undergo a thorough 111-point check and professionally prepared by certified technicians with Porsche Genuine Parts before they are allowed to meet their future owners. If that isn’t enough peace of mind for you, a Porsche Approved two-year warranty accompanies each Porsche Approved vehicle.

Celebrate the Hari Raya festivities at the Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day and treat yourself to a wide line-up of dreamy sports cars from Porsche that need little introduction, from the iconic 911 to the all-electric Taycan. With its arresting looks and performance befitting the brand’s first electric sports car, the Taycan is a testament to Porsche’s commitment to continuously push the boundaries of what’s technologically possible for a road car. This is an electric sports car that you’ll want to experience first-hand.

Place a booking on your desired Porsche Approved model at the event and receive an additional one-year Porsche Approved warranty for better peace of mind ownership as well as a Porsche Design travel luggage*. For a limited time only, enjoy additional savings on selected Porsche Taycan models on top of an exclusive complimentary three-year Shell Recharge Platinum membership.

To make your Porsche ownership journey even more seamless, you can schedule an appraisal and trade in your current model. A successful trade-in will be rewarded with a RM1,000 Porsche Lifestyle voucher, where you get in style with the latest Porsche apparels. An extra treat for the lovers of classics is a newly restored Porsche 964 at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara. The Porsche Pre-Owned Cars Day is happening at Porsche Centre Ara Damansara from April 20-21, 2024 from 9am to 6pm – register your interest now.

Porsche Centre Penang and Johor Bahru will host the Porsche Pre-Owned Car Day from April 27-28, 2024 from 9am to 5pm. With so much in store, this is one event you don’t want to miss if you want to be a part of the Porsche family and enter into its hallowed heritage.

*Applicable for the following Porsche Approved models: Taycan, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera.