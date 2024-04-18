Sime Darby Motors Riang Raya – fantastic deals from 9 brands at Ara Damansara this weekend, April 19-21!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / April 18 2024 9:59 am

Selamat Hari Raya! Come one, come all to the Sime Darby Motors Riang Raya event this weekend at Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara, where fantastic deals from a wide range of brands are in store.

This is the chance to own your dream car or two-wheeler from BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo with extra perks. Also, check out the high quality used cars at very tempting prices from Sime Darby Auto Selection, SDM’s pre-owned vehicle division.

The place to be this weekend – April 19-21 – is Sime Darby Motors City Ara Damansara. The one-stop, multi-brand facility will be open from 9am to 6pm, so you can browse to your heart’s content, all in one location.

BMW

Fans of BMW, you’re in for a treat! Auto Bavaria has lined up exclusive attractive rebates, and the great prices are complemented with low interest rates and a complimentary BMW Wallbox for selected models – the latter will ensure convenient and efficient home charging for your new EV.

Speaking of EVs, BMW’s all-electric models come with a high voltage battery that is supported by an extended warranty of eight years or 160,000 km, ensuring peace of mind for the road ahead.

MINI

Need a dash of fun in your motoring life? MINI is the answer. Take home an agile partner for your urban adventures with attractive cash rebates and low interest rate by Auto Bavaria. There are also special corporate discounts – enquire in store. While you’re at it, find out more about the MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme (MSRI), which provides years of worry-free maintenance for your bundle of joy.

BMW Motorrad

Bikers, you are not forgotten. The Sime Darby Motors Riang Raya event this weekend will have great deals on selected BMW Motorrad models. There are also hassle-free financing packages tailored to meet your needs, so you can fully enjoy the freedom of a two-wheeler without any compromises.

You can also ride with confidence, knowing that your BMW Motorrad is backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty. Test rides will also be available for selected models, so bring your helmet.

Hyundai

Hyundai is among the world’s leading brands when it comes to EVs, so if you’re considering the switch to battery power, check out the marque’s Ioniq EVs that have top tech and striking designs.

New to EVs? You’ll get a ParkEasy Plus bundle that comes with RM720 worth of ParkEasy credits, 15% discount on Shell Recharge High Performance Charging sites and 10% cashback on Shell Recharge Destination Sites for one year. That’s a great ‘welcome gift’ into electric motoring!

For Hyundai’s ICE-powered models, you’ll drive home with RM500 of Touch n Go eWallet credits.

Jaguar Land Rover

There are big deals over at Jaguar Land Rover. How big? How about up to RM100,000 in cash rebates for selected models, and a complimentary insurance voucher worth up to RM30,000 when purchasing selected Jaguar I-PACE, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar units.

Besides that, JLR is also providing a five-year warranty and complementary servicing package, along with three years of roadside assistance for complete peace of mind.

Also check out the company’s wide selection of approved pre-owned vehicles, each with a minimum two-year warranty. While you’re at JLR, why not test drive the Jaguar I-PACE and the EV’s 4.8 seconds 0-100 km/h acceleration? You’ll even receive a JLR mystery merchandise as a reward for the ‘hard work’ of having fun. Call 03-92123103 to register for this exclusive experience at Jaguar Land Rover Ara Damansara.

BYD

These days, BYD needs little introduction. China’s EV leader has a three-car range in the Seal, Atto 3 and Dolphin, and buyers of selected models will get to enjoy perks such as 0% interest rates, complimentary wallbox and cash rebates of up to RM20,000. Further carrots come in the form of charging credits to ease you into habit of charging your car, and a three-year service package.

Also, if you purchase a BYD Atto 3 from now till April 30, you stand a chance to win free tickets to UEFA Euro 2024!. Not just any match, but nine tickets to the final and 20 semi-final tickets are up for grabs! Take advantage of BYD’s attractive trade-in programme to easily convert to an EV.

Ford

EVs can wait, trucks FTW! If that’s you, Ford is the place to be this weekend at Sime Darby Motors City. SDAC is offering a free 70mai A800S 4K dashcam and two years of free maintenance. Purchasing the Raptor, Wildtrak and XLT Plus versions of the Ford Ranger will net also you high trade-in values for your existing ride, so enquire in-store.

Volvo

For the sleek and sophisticated types, proceed to Sime Darby Swedish Auto for a fitting session with a Volvo. The marque’s stylish SUVs and sedans come with attractive cash rebate of up to RM15,000, complimentary VSA5+ (all-inclusive service maintenance package for worry-free ownership) and a special event-only bonus of a Volvo dashcam.

Auto Selection

Don’t leave the Sime Darby Motors Riang Raya without checking out the wide range of quality used cars from Auto Selection, Sime Darby Motors’ pre-owned car division.

With Auto Selection, you can purchase with peace of mind, as vehicles are guaranteed to be free from flood, fire or major accident damage, and the mileage you see is 100% actual – no meter tampering. Auto Selection also performs full inspection and refurbishment on cars and provides extended warranty and complimentary service packages.

In store this weekend are limited time deals as well as high trade-in value for your current ride. Happy browsing!

Once again, the Sime Darby Motors Riang Raya event is happening from Friday to Sunday (April 19-21) at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara – RSVP here.

*Terms and conditions apply