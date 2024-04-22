Berjaya Sompo motor insurance now with special perils coverage as standard, peace of mind assured!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / April 22 2024 2:08 pm

Here at paultan.org, we’ve consistently emphasised the importance of opting for special perils coverage when buying or renewing motor insurance for your car.

Some might assume that with comprehensive motor insurance, you will be fully covered for damages, whatever happens to your car. That’s not the case. If you do not opt for special perils coverage, you will not be compensated if your vehicle falls victim to an Act of God – think natural disasters such as floods and landslides, or falling trees. And with the weather being what it is these days – thunderstorms almost every evening – the risk of your car getting caught in a weather-related mishap is higher than before.

Special perils coverage is a must-have, but sometimes we tend to forget the option, or are tempted to save some cash when faced with the choice, in hope that nothing will happen the following year. So, it’s a good thing that Berjaya Sompo is now making special perils coverage standard in its motor insurance products. This way, you will be covered, no matter what.

SOMPO Motor and SOMPO MotorSafe have been recently upgraded to provide comprehensive coverage against unforeseen events, increasing coverage for “Convulsion of Nature” to 100% of the insured policy sum, giving customers ultimate peace of mind when it comes to natural disasters.

Working hand-in-hand with protection is assistance. SOMPO motor insurance now comes with free 24-hour unlimited towing for accidents and breakdowns, accessible through the user-friendly MySOMPO mobile app. The app also provides live-updates when the roadside assistance is called – ensuring our policyholders have peace of mind that help is on the way.

The free towing can be from the accident/breakdown location to a panel repairer or a safe place of storage while awaiting repair. If the cost incurred is only for towing services, Berjaya Sompo will not charge any excess and your NCD is unaffected. No more stress and anxiety when you’re stranded.

“At Berjaya Sompo, we understand the challenges and anxieties Malaysian drivers face on the road, especially with the increasing unpredictability of weather. These enhancements showcase our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, innovative solutions that prioritise our customers’ well-being. We want every journey to be safe, secure, and worry-free,” said Tan Sek Kee, CEO of Berjaya Sompo.

With special perils coverage made standard in its enhanced products, Berjaya Sompo removes the chance of customers missing out on this vital component of motor insurance, increasing convenience and protection for all.