Carro Malaysia monthly specials for April 2024

Posted in Advertorial / By Paul Tan / April 22 2024 2:20 pm

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of April 2024. There are a total of 20 cars on promo, but the list below will show in real time the inventory that’s available.

Looking for a premium executive sedan? At time of publishing, there are units of BMW 330i M Sport and Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde going for RM5k and RM3k off respectively. The 330i can be had from RM2,348 a month while the C200 goes for RM1,636 a month. If you’re looking for something unique, there’s a Beetle TSI going for RM3k off.

If you’re looking for your first car, there’s a nice red Myvi AV going for RM540 a month, thanks to a RM2,300 off promo. Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.