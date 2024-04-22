Carro Malaysia monthly specials for April 2024

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of April 2024. There are a total of 20 cars on promo, but the list below will show in real time the inventory that’s available.

Looking for a premium executive sedan? At time of publishing, there are units of BMW 330i M Sport and Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde going for RM5k and RM3k off respectively. The 330i can be had from RM2,348 a month while the C200 goes for RM1,636 a month. If you’re looking for something unique, there’s a Beetle TSI going for RM3k off.

If you’re looking for your first car, there’s a nice red Myvi AV going for RM540 a month, thanks to a RM2,300 off promo. Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.

BMW
2022 BMW 330I M SPORT 2.0L
From RM 2,348 a month
RM 219,300 RM 214,300 RM 5,000 off!
MERCEDES-BENZ
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5L
From RM 1,636 a month
RM 152,300 RM 149,300 RM 3,000 off!
VOLKSWAGEN
2018 VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE 1.2L
From RM 1,055 a month
RM 99,300 RM 96,300 RM 3,000 off!
HONDA
2022 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5L
From RM 880 a month
RM 82,800 RM 80,300 RM 2,500 off!
PERODUA
2020 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5L
From RM 540 a month
RM 51,600 RM 49,300 RM 2,300 off!
PERODUA
2015 PERODUA MYVI SE 1.5L
From RM 365 a month
RM 34,300 RM 33,300 RM 1,000 off!
PERODUA
2019 PERODUA AXIA AV 1.0L
From RM 354 a month
RM 35,300 RM 32,300 RM 3,000 off!
PERODUA
2018 PERODUA AXIA SE 1.0L
From RM 354 a month
RM 34,900 RM 32,300 RM 2,600 off!
PROTON
2018 PROTON SAGA STANDARD CVT 1.3L
From RM 299 a month
RM 29,800 RM 27,300 RM 2,500 off!