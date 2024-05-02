Fancy yourself a padel pro? Join the first-ever Volvo Padel Open and win prizes worth up to RM100,000

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 2 2024 3:18 pm

Fancy yourself as a bit of a padel professional? Well, Volvo Car Malaysia is inviting you to join the Volvo Padel Open, which is set to be Malaysia’s first-ever official and largest padel tournament. Set to host over 500 padel players, the tournament will be held in partnership with all Klang Valley padel courts, namely ASCARO Padel & Social Club, Padelground and PadelKu.

With prizes worth up to RM100,000 up for grabs, sign up from now until May 24, 2024 to book your slot with a one-off fee of RM200 per team. Should your team have at least one Volvo owner, you get to enjoy a special rate of just RM100. Interested padel players can enter one of three categories, including Intermediate, Open and Women’s, each with different prizes for the champion and runners-up.

In the lead up to the tournament’s grand finale, there will be coaching clinics for those in the Open and Women’s categories held at all three venues from June 1-2, 2024, followed by Open qualifiers from June 8-9, 2024. The finalists from the Open qualifiers will join the Intermediate and Women’s categories to compete for glory and prizes at the grand finals set to take place on June 15, 2024 at ASCARO Padel & Social Club.

If you haven’t heard of padel before, it is the fastest growing sport in the world, attracting over 25 million players over 110 countries. Volvo’s homeland of Sweden is no exception, with hundreds of thousands of Swedish players taking to the sport.

Prior to the introduction of the Volvo Padel Open, Volvo Car Malaysia was an early champion of the sport when it held its first Koppla sporting event last year – a padel friendly tournament for Volvo owners – at Malaysia’s first padel club from Sweden, ASCARO Padel & Social Club, as a nod to padel’s growing popularity here.

“We at Volvo Car Malaysia see a lot of synergy with the sport due to its focus on people, a lifestyle-driven experience and constant technological innovation. We’re proud to be synonymous with this growing, vibrant sport that has strong historic roots and an exciting, modern future, just like our new electric cars and fully electric ambitions,” said Patricia Yaw, head of marketing and public relations at Volvo Car Malaysia.

Whether you’re a Volvo owner or a padel enthusiast, sign up here to be part of the sport that’s taking Malaysia by storm!