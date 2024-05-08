Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Extravaganza – certified pre-owned SUVs, EVs at irresistible prices, May 10-12

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 8 2024 9:52 am

Whether you’re looking for a change of scene in your motoring life or thinking of making the switch to electric vehicles, you owe it to yourself to check out the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Extravaganza. Happening at all authorised Hyundai showrooms nationwide from May 10-12 (Friday to Sunday), this special sale promises fantastic event-only deals.

Hyundai is serving up a wide selection of certified pre-owned models at irresistible prices. How about the Kona 2.0 – which captures attention like no other with its fresh, funky design – from only RM89,888? While you’re there, try out the adventurous Creta SUV for size, as prices start from just RM108,888.

If you’ve been toying with the idea of making the switch from ICE to electric, be sure to check out Hyundai’s award-winning range of EVs. The ‘modern retro’ design of the Ioniq 5 is one of a kind, and there’s class-leading 800V tech beneath too – prices start from just RM218,888. Prefer your cars smooth and aerodynamic? The streamlined Ioniq 6 offers the same top tech in a sleek body from RM219,888.

Award-winning? Yes, the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 are holders of the World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World EV of the Year awards for 2022 and 2023, respectively. It’s a crowded EV market out there now, but Hyundai’s EV duo should be in any shortlist.

Once again, the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Extravaganza is happening from May 10-12, 9am to 6pm at all Hyundai showrooms nationwide. Check out the full list of the cars on sale here, with colours and even number plates detailed.

