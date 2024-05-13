Caltex promotion – purchase Havoline or Delo lubricants and receive a special cookie jar gift

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 13 2024 1:55 pm

Planning to service your car, and looking to purchase motor oil for it? Well, why not try out Caltex Malaysia’s wide range of lubricants, available under its Havoline and Delo brands, perfect for your needs. It is specially designed to enhance protection and performance in your petrol or diesel vehicles. What’s more, you stand to receive a special gift with every purchase!

Buyers who opt for a 4L Havoline ProDS ECO5 fully synthetic motor oil (available in 0W-20 and 5W-30 viscosity grades) or 4L Havoline ProDS LE fully-synthetic motor oil (in 5W-40 and 10W-50) stand to receive a 950 ml cookie jar with each purchase.

Those purchasing a 6L +1L +1L Delo Sports Advanced 5W-30 fully-synthetic motor oil or a 6L +1L Delo Sports Advanced 5W-40 fully-synthetic oil will also receive a 950 ml cookie jar.

If you’ve got your sights on a 3L Havoline ProDS 0W-20 fully-synthetic oil or a 4L Havoline 5W-30 or 10W-40 fully-synthetic engine lubricant, you can look forward to a 650 ml cookie jar. The same goes for those purchasing either a 4L Havoline 5W-30 or 10W-40 synthetic blend motor oil or a 6L +1L Delo Sports synthetic blend oil (in 10W-30 and 15W-40 grades).

Do hurry, because the promotion is valid until May 31, or while stocks last*. Find out more here, or by visiting your nearest Havoline autoPro workshop or Caltex fuel station.

*Terms and conditions apply.