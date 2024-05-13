Trade in your car to Carro at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s Certified Pre-owned Carnival, May 17-19 2024

If you’re looking for a Mercedes-Benz as your next ride, you have to drop by the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Certified Pre-owned Carnival this weekend from May 17-19 2024.
A total of 300 units of impeccable Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles will be on display this weekend at the event spanning across three major cities:
- KL @ Carro Puchong South [Waze | Google Maps]
- Penang @ Juru Auto City [Waze | Google Maps]
- Johor Bahru @ Eco Galleria [Waze | Google Maps]
Carro is an exclusive venue partner with the KL venue being held at Carro Puchong South, so you can enjoy a complimentary trade-in inspection with Carro which is a trusted trade-in provider.
Secure limited-time privileges and receive a complimentary car tinting service, exclusive service and accessories vouchers, along with a chance to bring home a special lucky draw prize worth RM10,000 when you buy a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned car.
Carro Deals available this weekend too !
In conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz event, Carro Retail Experience Centre will also be having a Spin & Win promo this weekend for anyone who buys a Carro Certified car.
Spin & Win prizes worth RM40k:
- 100x Carro Care 35% off Spray Paint Voucher
- 100x Carro Insurance 10% off voucher
- 80x Petronas Petrol Card worth RM200
- 20x Free Service package worth RM800
- 2x Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum worth RM2,700
Carro will also have Maybank and CIMB on ground for an exclusive 1 day loan approval.
Don’t forget to drop by this weekend!