Trade in your car to Carro at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s Certified Pre-owned Carnival, May 17-19 2024

If you’re looking for a Mercedes-Benz as your next ride, you have to drop by the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Certified Pre-owned Carnival this weekend from May 17-19 2024.

A total of 300 units of impeccable Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles will be on display this weekend at the event spanning across three major cities:

Carro is an exclusive venue partner with the KL venue being held at Carro Puchong South, so you can enjoy a complimentary trade-in inspection with Carro which is a trusted trade-in provider.

Secure limited-time privileges and receive a complimentary car tinting service, exclusive service and accessories vouchers, along with a chance to bring home a special lucky draw prize worth RM10,000 when you buy a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned car.

Carro Deals available this weekend too  !

In conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz event, Carro Retail Experience Centre will also be having a Spin & Win promo this weekend for anyone who buys a Carro Certified car.

Spin & Win prizes worth RM40k:

  • 100x Carro Care 35% off Spray Paint Voucher
  • 100x Carro Insurance 10% off voucher
  • 80x Petronas Petrol Card worth RM200
  • 20x Free Service package worth RM800
  • 2x Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum worth RM2,700

Carro will also have Maybank and CIMB on ground for an exclusive 1 day loan approval.

Don’t forget to drop by this weekend!