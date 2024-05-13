Trade in your car to Carro at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s Certified Pre-owned Carnival, May 17-19 2024

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 13 2024 6:32 pm

If you’re looking for a Mercedes-Benz as your next ride, you have to drop by the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Certified Pre-owned Carnival this weekend from May 17-19 2024.

A total of 300 units of impeccable Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles will be on display this weekend at the event spanning across three major cities:

Carro is an exclusive venue partner with the KL venue being held at Carro Puchong South, so you can enjoy a complimentary trade-in inspection with Carro which is a trusted trade-in provider.

Secure limited-time privileges and receive a complimentary car tinting service, exclusive service and accessories vouchers, along with a chance to bring home a special lucky draw prize worth RM10,000 when you buy a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned car.

Carro Deals available this weekend too !

In conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz event, Carro Retail Experience Centre will also be having a Spin & Win promo this weekend for anyone who buys a Carro Certified car.

Spin & Win prizes worth RM40k:

100x Carro Care 35% off Spray Paint Voucher

100x Carro Insurance 10% off voucher

80x Petronas Petrol Card worth RM200

20x Free Service package worth RM800

2x Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum worth RM2,700

Carro will also have Maybank and CIMB on ground for an exclusive 1 day loan approval.

Don’t forget to drop by this weekend!