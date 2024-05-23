Carro Malaysia monthly specials for May 2024

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of May 2024. There are a total of 33 cars on promo at time of publishing, but the inventory list below will show in real time the inventory that’s still available for booking.
There are discounts of up to RM5,000 for the inventory under the May 2024 promo. There’s also a considerable amount of pickup trucks (including a Raptor) in this month’s promo, so if you’re looking for a work truck or a lifestyle vehicle to carry items like bicycles around they might interest you.
Check out the full list of unsold inventory below or head on to Carro Malaysia website.
From RM 1,570 a month
RM 147,300 RM 143,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,472 a month
RM 136,300 RM 134,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,417 a month
RM 132,300 RM 129,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,384 a month
RM 129,300 RM 126,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,198 a month
RM 114,300 RM 109,300 RM 5,000 off!
From RM 1,198 a month
RM 112,300 RM 109,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,187 a month
RM 111,300 RM 108,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 108,300 RM 106,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,132 a month
RM 106,300 RM 103,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,088 a month
RM 102,300 RM 99,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,077 a month
RM 102,300 RM 98,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,055 a month
RM 99,300 RM 96,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,033 a month
RM 97,300 RM 94,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,022 a month
RM 95,300 RM 93,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 968 a month
RM 90,300 RM 88,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 968 a month
RM 90,300 RM 88,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 88,300 RM 86,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 935 a month
RM 88,300 RM 85,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 924 a month
RM 87,300 RM 84,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 913 a month
RM 86,300 RM 83,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 891 a month
RM 84,300 RM 81,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 858 a month
RM 81,300 RM 78,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 836 a month
RM 80,300 RM 76,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 814 a month
RM 78,300 RM 74,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 792 a month
RM 74,300 RM 72,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 759 a month
RM 73,300 RM 69,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 759 a month
RM 72,300 RM 69,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 683 a month
RM 66,300 RM 62,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 617 a month
RM 58,300 RM 56,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 409 a month
RM 40,300 RM 37,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 398 a month
RM 38,300 RM 36,300 RM 2,000 off!
